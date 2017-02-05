Man shot Sunday in Belle Glade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot Sunday in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- A man was shot just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of SW 6th Street in Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call and found an adult male shot.

At this time PBSO does not know what led up to the shooting and no suspect information or motive is known.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.