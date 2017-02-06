15 homes evacuated after Jupiter triple homicide; police have person of interest

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

JUPITER, Fla. - Police are looking for the gunman who killed three people Sunday night in Jupiter.

The shooting happened along Mohawk Street near Jupiter Christian School around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the three victims were found dead at the scene.

Jupiter Police say they do not have a suspect---but a person of interest. A car was also taken in--connected to homicide off i-95 @WPTV — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) February 6, 2017

Classes at Jupiter Christian School are canceled Monday.

Earlier Monday morning, residents who live nearby were told to stay inside, but police now say they can leave their home.

At about 8:30 a.m. the bomb squad was called to the area after a suspicious package was found. Fifteen houses were evacuated as a precaution, said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

Law enforcement said they do not believe it was a random act of violence. Kitzerow said they have a person of interest in the case, but they are not in custody.

Police said a car was also stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 95 near Northlake Boulevard in connection with the shooting. It has since been towed from the area.

Officers have not released the identities of the people killed.

Update: People are no longer being advised to stay inside, police say they cleared area, no suspect nearby @WPTV pic.twitter.com/YxBXzSiwuR — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) February 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.