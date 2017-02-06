15 homes evacuated after Jupiter triple homicide; police have pe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15 homes evacuated after Jupiter triple homicide; police have person of interest

JUPITER, Fla. - Police are looking for the gunman who killed three people Sunday night in Jupiter.  

The shooting happened along Mohawk Street near Jupiter Christian School around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the three victims were found dead at the scene.

Classes at Jupiter Christian School are canceled Monday.

Earlier Monday morning, residents who live nearby were told to stay inside, but police now say they can leave their home.  

At about 8:30 a.m. the bomb squad was called to the area after a suspicious package was found. Fifteen houses were evacuated as a precaution, said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

Law enforcement said they do not believe it was a random act of violence.  Kitzerow said they have a person of interest in the case, but they are not in custody.

Police said a car was also stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 95 near Northlake Boulevard in connection with the shooting. It has since been towed from the area.

Officers have not released the identities of the people killed.  

