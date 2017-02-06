Man accidentally shot in suburban Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accidentally shot in suburban Delray Beach

A man is hospitalized after accidentally being shot in the abdomen in suburban Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 5000 block of Garfield Road after midnight.

Detectives say witnesses told them the man shot himself by accident.

He was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is not known.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.  
 

