The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

President Donald Trump departed Monday morning from Palm Beach International Airport after a weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

The president and first lady spent the weekend at their Palm Beach estate to attend a fundraiser for the American Red Cross at the club.

From West Palm Beach, President Trump will stop at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. There he will meet with generals from Central Command for a special briefing. He is also scheduled to meet Gov. Rick Scott at the base before returning to Washington, D.C.

The president's weekend in Palm Beach County sparked a large protest and rally.

On Saturday night, about 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza in downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago. They protested Trump’s executive order on immigration and other policies.

In response, a group of supporters rallied to praise the president for what he’s done so far.

The two sides met near the president’s property, but police did not arrest anyone.

