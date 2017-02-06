President Trump departs PBIA after weekend stay - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump departs PBIA after weekend stay

President Donald Trump departed Monday morning from Palm Beach International Airport after a weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

The president and first lady spent the weekend at their Palm Beach estate to attend a fundraiser for the American Red Cross at the club.

From West Palm Beach, President Trump will stop at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. There he will meet with generals from Central Command for a special briefing. He is also scheduled to meet Gov. Rick Scott at the base before returning to Washington, D.C.

The president's weekend in Palm Beach County sparked a large protest and rally.

On Saturday night, about 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza in downtown West Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago. They protested Trump’s executive order on immigration and other policies.

In response, a group of supporters rallied to praise the president for what he’s done so far.

The two sides met near the president’s property, but police did not arrest anyone. 

