2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide

JUPITER, Fla. - Police in Jupiter are looking for a person of interest after three people were shot and killed Sunday night.

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the victims were two women and a man in their 20s.  

They were identified as Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter.

The shooting happened along Mohawk Street near Jupiter Christian School around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the three victims were found dead at the scene.

Earlier Monday morning, residents who live nearby were told to stay inside, but police later said they could leave their homes.  

However, at about 8:30 a.m. the bomb squad was called to the area after a suspicious package was found. Fifteen houses were evacuated as a precaution, said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the package was not a threat and all residents were allowed to return home.

Law enforcement said they do not believe the shootings were a random act of violence.  

Police said a car was also stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 95 near Northlake Boulevard in connection with the shooting. It has since been towed from the area.

Investigation Affects 2 Schools

Classes at Jupiter Christian School are canceled Monday. 

Out of an abundance of caution, the principal at Jupiter High School decided to put the campus on lockdown due to the police investigation into the homicides and the suspicious package. 

According to Palm Beach County Schools media relations specialist Julie Houston Trieste, Jupiter High School is functioning as usual.   The lock down limits access to and from campus.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.