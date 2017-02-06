2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

JUPITER, Fla. - Police in Jupiter are looking for a person of interest after three people were shot and killed Sunday night.

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the victims were two women and a man in their 20s.

They were identified as Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter.

The shooting happened along Mohawk Street near Jupiter Christian School around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the three victims were found dead at the scene.

Earlier Monday morning, residents who live nearby were told to stay inside, but police later said they could leave their homes.

However, at about 8:30 a.m. the bomb squad was called to the area after a suspicious package was found. Fifteen houses were evacuated as a precaution, said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the package was not a threat and all residents were allowed to return home.

Law enforcement said they do not believe the shootings were a random act of violence.

Police said a car was also stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 95 near Northlake Boulevard in connection with the shooting. It has since been towed from the area.

Investigation Affects 2 Schools

Classes at Jupiter Christian School are canceled Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the principal at Jupiter High School decided to put the campus on lockdown due to the police investigation into the homicides and the suspicious package.

According to Palm Beach County Schools media relations specialist Julie Houston Trieste, Jupiter High School is functioning as usual. The lock down limits access to and from campus.

