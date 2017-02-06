2 Shot in Belle Glade area - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Shot in Belle Glade area

Two people were shot in western Palm Beach County Monday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

One was shot in the shoulder and the other was 'grazed' by gunfire, the sheriff's office said.

PBSO was unable to give an exact location of the shooting.

Investigators said the incident happened around 10 a.m.

No further details were released.

