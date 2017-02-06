Person hurt in assisted living facility fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person hurt in assisted living facility fire

A person was injured when fire broke out at an assisted living facility in West Palm Beach Monday.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Windsor Avenue.

The facility was not evacuated, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The person’s condition was not released.

