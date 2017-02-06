Fort Pierce mosque arsonist gets 30 years

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

UPDATE: Mosque arsonist sentenced to 30 years in prison, ordered to pay restitution.

EARLIER:

The Port St. Lucie man authorities believe set a mosque on fire last year changed his plea Monday to no contest.

The suspect, Joseph Schreiber, appeared before a judge in Fort Pierce Monday.

Joseph Schreiber officially pleads "no contest" for the arson of the Fort Pierce Islamic Center. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/m2Z92VxngA — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) February 6, 2017

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Schreiber previously admitted to them he set the mosque on fire at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce and was “embarrassed” to have committed the crime.

The 32-year-old has been in jail with no bond since his September arrest a few days after the fire.

Prosecutors said Schreiber is a habitual offender and they plan to prosecute the charge as a hate crime.

Last month, Schreiber sent a letter to the St. Lucie County Clerk of Court referring to an upcoming hearing as his sentencing hearing. However, a sentencing hearing cannot take place until he changes his plea or is convicted.

The fire caused significant damage to the Islamic Center.

Schreiber faced a maximum of 30 years in prison if he convicted.

