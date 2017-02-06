Chopper rolls on its side with 2 aboard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chopper rolls on its side with 2 aboard

A helicopter rolled on its side while landing Monday afternoon near Palm Beach Gardens, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at North County Airport.

Two people were on board. Their injuries were not serious and they did not need to be hospitalized, fire rescue said.

It's unclear what caused the mishap.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.