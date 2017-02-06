Woman dies after assisted living facility fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman dies after assisted living facility fire

A woman was injured and later died when fire broke out at an assisted living facility in West Palm Beach Monday, according to police.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Windsor Avenue.

The facility was not evacuated, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Police say they will not identify the woman until family members are notified.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine how she died.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects in connection with the fire.

 

