The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

A woman was injured and later died when fire broke out at an assisted living facility in West Palm Beach Monday, according to police.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Windsor Avenue.

The facility was not evacuated, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Police say they will not identify the woman until family members are notified.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine how she died.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects in connection with the fire.