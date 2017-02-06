Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Riviera Beach

Australian Avenue is closed between West 17th Street and Blue Heron Boulevard following a pedestrian accident. 

A male, who appears to be in his 30's, was struck by a vehicle on the 1100 block of Blue Heron Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. 

Officials say his injuries are "critical and possibly life-threatening." 

Riviera Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers. 

 

