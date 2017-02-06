Police searching for triple homicide suspect

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

Patti Allen is concerned. She lives in the neighborhood where the triple shooting happened Sunday evening.

"Want to keep my house locked," she said.

Allen said she knew something was wrong Sunday night. Officers were going door to door making sure people were safe, but at the same time searching for clues about the suspect or suspects.

"Later in the night, after the incident, they knocked on the door and told me my shed was open and needed to be closed", said Allen.

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the victims were two women and a man in their 20s.

They were identified as Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter.

Investigators are trying to piece together clues.

"Last night we had a lookout of a vehicle of interest to us in relation to this case we give it to surrounding law enforcement agencies," said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

By 8 a.m. Monday, a vehicle fitting the description was found on I-95, north of Northlake Boulevard. The vehicle was towed to an impound lot.

Kitzerow said he is not releasing the description of the suspect(s) just yet, but says he wants to calm neighbors' fears.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence so we want to make sure the people that live in this neighborhood understand that."