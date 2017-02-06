Police searching for triple homicide suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for triple homicide suspect

Patti Allen is concerned. She lives in the neighborhood where the triple shooting happened Sunday evening. 

"Want to keep my house locked," she said.

Allen said she knew something was wrong Sunday night. Officers were going door to door making sure people were safe, but at the same time searching for clues about the suspect or suspects.

"Later in the night, after the incident, they knocked on the door and told me my shed was open and needed to be closed", said Allen.

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the victims were two women and a man in their 20s. 

They were identified as Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter.

Investigators are trying to piece together clues.

"Last night we had a lookout of a vehicle of interest to us in relation to this case we give it to surrounding law enforcement agencies," said Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

By 8 a.m. Monday, a vehicle fitting the description was found on I-95, north of Northlake Boulevard. The vehicle was towed to an impound lot. 

Kitzerow said he is not releasing the description of the suspect(s) just yet, but says he wants to calm neighbors' fears. 

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence so we want to make sure the people that live in this neighborhood understand that."

