President Trump will return this weekend

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

(AP) -- A White House spokesman says President Donald Trump will host Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Trump has been calling his resort the "Winter White House," and Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that Abe's trip there is a testament to the close relationship between the U.S. and Japan. Abe will first visit the White House before traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, with Trump, Spicer says.



Trump was at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend, where he visited with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and attended a fundraiser for the Red Cross, among other events.

The following road closures will be in effect according to the town:

Starting on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2 p-m all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, will be prohibited on S. Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean. Only residents living between S. County Road and Woodbridge Road will be granted access to this restricted zone with proper identification. Please take note of the temporary traffic patterns that will be in effect while President Trump is in Town. If you are traveling South on S. County Road or S. Ocean Boulevard: You will be redirected north at the intersection of S. County Road and S. Ocean Boulevard. There will be traffic cones and barricades directing you back north. If you are traveling East on Southern Boulevard: You will only be allowed to exit south onto S. Ocean Boulevard at the Southern Causeway. If you are traveling North on S. Ocean Boulevard: You will have to exit onto westbound Southern Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.



To avoid delays, please use the Royal Park (Middle) Bridge and Flagler Memorial (North) Bridge if you are north of downtown and use the Lake Worth Bridge if you are south to avoid the congestion around Mar-A-Lago. Please contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454 if you have any questions.

