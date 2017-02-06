Who were the Jupiter triple shooting victims?

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

Sadness, shock, and despair pouring in online, as news spread about the tragic shooting death of three young people in Jupiter.

Twenty-five -year-old Sean Henry was an active member of the Jupiter First Church. He had just gotten back from a mission trip in Haiti building homes.

On Facebook, a friend paid tribute by saying "Sean Henry talked to you like you were the only person in the room."

RELATED: 2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide

Twenty-four-year-old Brandi El-Salhy on her Facebook page, she said she was a Jupiter native living in Gainesville.

A friend said "your heart is made of pure gold. I can't believe this is real. Rest in paradise my love, watch over us all."

Twenty-year-old Kelli Doherty is from Tequesta. On her Instagram account, she posted this about her job at a realtor, with the caption, "Couldn't be happier today got my name on the office I work at."

Over the summer, she was a server at Craft Bar Kitchen in Jupiter. To pay tribute to all three victims, they're hosting a fundraising Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. $10 dollars at the door.

Three young lives lost, but clearly, not forgotten.

