Who were the Jupiter triple shooting victims? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Who were the Jupiter triple shooting victims?

Sadness, shock, and despair pouring in online, as news spread about the tragic shooting death of three young people in Jupiter.

Twenty-five -year-old Sean Henry was an active member of the Jupiter First Church. He had just gotten back from a mission trip in Haiti building homes.

On Facebook, a friend paid tribute by saying "Sean Henry talked to you like you were the only person in the room."

RELATED: 2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide

Twenty-four-year-old Brandi El-Salhy on her Facebook page, she said she was a Jupiter native living in Gainesville.

A friend said "your heart is made of pure gold. I can't believe this is real. Rest in paradise my love, watch over us all."

Twenty-year-old Kelli Doherty is from Tequesta. On her Instagram account, she posted this about her job at a realtor, with the caption, "Couldn't be happier today got my name on the office I work at."

Over the summer, she was a server at Craft Bar Kitchen in Jupiter. To pay tribute to all three victims, they're hosting a fundraising Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. $10 dollars at the door.

Three young lives lost, but clearly, not forgotten.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.