FHP vehicle hit by semi on I-95 in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FHP vehicle hit by semi on I-95 in Boynton Beach

A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was rear-ended on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach overnight.

The wreck happened in Boynton Beach at Gateway Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

 

Before the crash happened, FHP said road crews had lanes blocked while they were installing reflectors on the road.

That is when a semi-came through and hit a truck shielding the work area and hit the FHP vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported.

