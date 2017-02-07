Homicide investigated in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homicide investigated in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police says detectives are investigating a homicide.

Officers say the death investigation is taking place in the 1200 block of Alpha Street.

They were called to the location around 7:10 a.m.

Investigators have not yet released whether the victim is a male or female, or the manner of death.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

