Parents located after boy found alone - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents located after boy found alone

West Palm Beach police said they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone along a busy street Tuesday morning.

Police said the child was found at about 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., which is near Interstate 95.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child opened the front door and walked out of the home.

Police said the case is open with the Department of Children and Families.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.