Woman dies after fire at mental health facility

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

Recall: Publix seafood products may contain glass fragments

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's recalled by Mikawaya

A woman was injured and later died when fire broke out in West Palm Beach Monday, according to police.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Windsor Avenue at a mental health facility, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The facility was not evacuated, according to officials.

Police say they will not identify the woman until family members are notified.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine how she died.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects in connection with the fire.

Story updated to clarify the incident happened at a mental health facility.