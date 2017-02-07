Silver Alert for Port St. Lucie man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Silver Alert for Port St. Lucie man

Port St. Lucie police have issued a Silver Alert to help find a missing/endangered 78-year-old man.

Jan Antoon Keyser suffers from the early stages of dementia, according to police.

He was last seen at his home in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 7:00 am.  He was heading for a fishing trip aboard the Lady Stuart, police said.

Keyser is 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2007 White Nissan Frontier with Florida Tag #H473YU.   

Anyone with information should contact Port St. Lucie police or your nearest law enforcement agency.

