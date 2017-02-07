3 Schools on lockdown in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Schools on lockdown in Palm Beach Co.

Three Palm Beach County schools are on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to nearby police activity.

The schools are Golden Grove Elementary at  5959 140th Ave. N., Western Pines Middle at 5949 140th Ave. N., and Acreage Pines Elementary at 14200 Orange Boulevard.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.