Homicide victim in West Palm Beach ID'd

West Palm Beach police says detectives are investigating a homicide.

Officers say the death investigation is taking place in the 1200 block of Alpha Street.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Nicholas Edward Olson.

They were called to the location around 7:10 a.m.

Investigators say Olson had been shot to death.

If you have any information you are urged to call West Palm Beach Police Detective Ryan Patterson at 561-822-1658, or Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.    

