Woman drowns in Indian River County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman drowns in Indian River County

A 73-year-old woman has drowned in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened Tuesday at Vero Lakes Estates.

Investigators say the woman's husband had been running errands and when he returned he found her in the lake.

Detectives are trying to determine her movements before she ended up in the water.

