SWAT situation ends peacefully in The Acreage

SWAT situation ends peacefully in The Acreage

Three Palm Beach County schools were on lockdown for a time Tuesday due to nearby law enforcement activity.

The schools, Golden Grove Elementary at  5959 140th Ave. N., Western Pines Middle at 5949 140th Ave. N., and Acreage Pines Elementary at 14200 Orange Boulevard, are no longer on lockdown.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team was called to a residence in The Acreage near 60th Street and Avocado Boulevard.

It did not reveal the nature of the call. However, just after 4 p.m., it said a person surrendered without incident.

Avocado Boulevard, which had been closed, has been reopened.

 

