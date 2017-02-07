SWAT situation ends peacefully in The Acreage

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Three Palm Beach County schools were on lockdown for a time Tuesday due to nearby law enforcement activity.

The schools, Golden Grove Elementary at 5959 140th Ave. N., Western Pines Middle at 5949 140th Ave. N., and Acreage Pines Elementary at 14200 Orange Boulevard, are no longer on lockdown.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team was called to a residence in The Acreage near 60th Street and Avocado Boulevard.

It did not reveal the nature of the call. However, just after 4 p.m., it said a person surrendered without incident.

Avocado Boulevard, which had been closed, has been reopened.