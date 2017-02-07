Confirmation of DeVos generates mixed opinions

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

After an historic vote on the senate floor Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie, Betsy DeVos has now been confirmed as the new U.S Secretary of Education.

For some, Betsy DeVos represents a new realm of opportunities when it comes to school choice. For others, they question the her fitness for office and the fairness of her potential policies.

It was a narrow yet major victory for the Republicans. Especially since two of the party’s senators voted against the president’s controversial pick.

“Their families will now be in charge of where they go to school,” said Sid Dinerstein, the former chair of the Palm Beach County Republican Party and a proponent of charter schools.

Dinerstein says DeVos’s outward support of school vouchers and charter schools will be a game changer for students from all backgrounds.

"They’re now going to have opportunities. They’re going to have access to the American Dream."

However, others still question whether the billionaire is even qualified for the position she now holds.

“She has had extremely limited contact with public schools,” said Kathi Gundlach, the president of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association.

“The question to me is how can somebody who has no knowledge be running a department such as the Department of Education?”

Gundlach says this is not a union issue or even a Democrat issue. Rather, she says, a fairness issue, referencing some of the very issues DeVos supports.

“There’s concerns about funding and how they’ll fund programs such as title one programs and IDEA…she didn’t know what that was,” said Gundlach.