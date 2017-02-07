Friends remember victims in triple homicide

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Story Video: Click here

A community is mourning the loss of three people, all in their early to mid twenties.

Kelli Doherty, Brandi El-Salhy, and Sean Henry were all found dead in a Jupiter home Sunday night.

Police say a fourth victim was found not too far from the scene with wounds requiring medical attention.

"It hit us really hard," says Nieko Tischler.

Tischler remember Sean for his church work and his popularity. Sean used to come into the bar Nieko worked at.

"I just always knew Sean as a wonderful, always happy, and smiling. Friends with everybody, always in such a good mood," says Tischler.

Realtor Monika Phillips hired Kelly Doherty as an assistant.

"Always there. She got things done and very reliable," says Phillips.

A fundraiser is being held at CraftBar Kitchen in Jupiter for Kelli Doherty on Thursday.

Jupiter First Church released the following statement:

Ministry is seeing a need and moving to meet it. That's what we do. That's what we did tonight. Jupiter First Church is pleased to be here for the families and friends of the victims, our congregation and the community in the wake of this tragedy.

-Tisa Oldham, Chief Operating Officer.

