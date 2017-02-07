Two men injured in Belle Glade shooting

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

Recall: Publix seafood products may contain glass fragments

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's recalled by Mikawaya

Two men were rushed to a a local hospital after being injured in a shooting in Belle Glade Tuesday night, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of NW 11th Street.

The victims' condition is unknown at this time.

No information on suspect(s) or motive.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

