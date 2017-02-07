Man struck by vehicle in front of Publix - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man struck by vehicle in front of Publix

A vehicle struck a man in front of the Publix on the 11900 block of Forest Hill Blvd., according to a spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident, which occurred at around 9 p.m., and found a person laying in the roadway.

Rescue crews took the patient to a local area trauma center via helicopter.

We will update this story with any further details as they become available.

