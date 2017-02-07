Fight over money to attract tourists

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Should the state spend your tax dollars on promoting Florida? That will be the question up for debate Wednesday in Tallahassee. The debate is expected to draw a lot of attention from tourism officials from the area who will be at the state capitol.

A proposed legislative bill would cut funding to agencies such as Visit Florida, but local tourism experts say the funding helps and in the long run it helps add jobs.

"Our local restaurants and stores we count on tourism to bring people in all year long. We won't grow and we will become stagnant and it will be the death of the city," said Stephen Chrisanthus with Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative.

On Tuesday, Governor Rick Scott argued lawmakers who want to cut funding "don't care about jobs." In his budget, the governor is asking for 85 million dollars for Enterprise Florida and 76 million for Visit Florida.

