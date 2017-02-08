Shooting in Indian River Co. sends 2 to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shooting in Indian River Co. sends 2 to hospital

Deputies in Indian River County responded to a double shooting late Tuesday night in Gifford that sent a man and woman to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting at about 11 p.m. in 4400 block of 28th Ave. and found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement said someone shot the woman multiple times.  Paramedics flew her to Lawnwood Medical Center.

The man was shot once and is at Indian River Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives said they believe this shooting may be drug related.  Deputies saw illegal drugs inside the home when they first arrived.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
 

