Shooting in Indian River Co. sends 2 to hospital

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Deputies in Indian River County responded to a double shooting late Tuesday night in Gifford that sent a man and woman to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting at about 11 p.m. in 4400 block of 28th Ave. and found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement said someone shot the woman multiple times. Paramedics flew her to Lawnwood Medical Center.

The man was shot once and is at Indian River Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives said they believe this shooting may be drug related. Deputies saw illegal drugs inside the home when they first arrived.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

