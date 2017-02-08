Jupiter keeps contract with Waste Management - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter keeps contract with Waste Management

Story Video: Click here

The town of Jupiter voted Tuesday night to keep its contract with Waste Management.

Another company was awarded the contract last year, but the town council backtracked and gave the contract back to Waste Management.

Council members voted unanimously to keep Waste Management for at least the next five years.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.