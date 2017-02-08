Suspect charged in Boynton liquor store homicide

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

An arrest has been made in connection with the 2015 fatal shooting of a Boynton Beach liquor store owner who was just hours from retirement.

The homicide occurred Nov. 22, 2015 at the Liquor Market located at 1660 S. Congress Ave., taking the life of 79-year-old Ali Arezoumandifar of Jupiter.

The suspect in the case, Eric Colbert, 27, of Pompano Beach was arrested on Nov. 10 on an unrelated warrant.

In an interview with Boynton Beach detectives Dec. 2, police said Colbert told them he was involved in the robbery but another suspect actually shot Arezoumandifar.

Jail records show that Colbert was booked Tuesday afternoon at the Palm Beach County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.