Driver found shot on I-95 in Boynton Beach died

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Boynton Beach police responding to a traffic crash discovered a male driver who had been shot near Gateway Boulevard and I-95 Wednesday.

The driver was in a white SUV and at least one bullet hole could be seen in the windshield.

At the same time Boynton police were dispatched to that scene the Florida Highway Patrol was sent to investigate a crash on I-95 just north of Lantana Road. They also found a vehicle with bullet holes.

A woman in the vehicle, who did not want to be identified, said a vehicle crashed into her car near Gateway Boulevard and didn't stop. Her car followed to try and get a license plate number and she says that's when her vehicle was hit by gunfire. "it was just like firecrackers. We didn't know it was shooting until the bullet actually hit the car. The first couple of bullets missed the car."

Investigators later determined the two incidents were related.

The gunshot victim who was hospitalized in critical condition later died, according to the sheriff's office.

PBSO detectives from the violent crimes division are now investigating the case as a homicide.

They believe the gunman may have been a passenger in a small gray SUV. Witnesses describe the suspected shooter as a black man with short or pulled back hair and a thin build. The driver was also a black male, but a more complete description was not available.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone near Gateway Boulevard and I-95 between 11:20 and 11:40 a.m. who may have witnessed the incident to please call PBSO Detective Joe Greco at 561-688-4054 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

On scene of traffic crash at Gateway & 95; driver had been shot; trying to determine where incident started. No further info avail now. pic.twitter.com/awcqJQ96MQ — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) February 8, 2017

Here's the situation at Gateway and #I95 in #BoyntonBeach. Car with bullet holes in windshield crashed into the wall. @BBPD on scene @WPTV pic.twitter.com/MgpkJGTSnR — EricP_WPTV (@EricPasquarelli) February 8, 2017

Here is better visual of scene @ Gateway. U can see at least 1 bullet hole in the windshield. @BBPD says driver was shot. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/10h8ACwRUO — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) February 8, 2017

