Man accused of trying to sell stolen iPhones

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

A man accused of trying to sell 6 stolen iPhones is under arrest in Boynton Beach.

Police say 18-year-old George Daniel Hunter II attempted the sale to an undercover detective in a parking lot at 1901 N. Seacrest Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say it’s the same parking lot where two people were robbed when they tried to sell their phones using the OfferUp mobile app.

Police say they suspect Hunter and another person were involved in those robberies and more than a dozen others.

Hunter is facing charges of dealing in stolen property over the internet.

Boynton Beach police say the public can use the department’s lobby to safely complete OfferUp deals.

Doors are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.