Watch, Text, Win: FOX 29 and Honda Classic Contest

Take your shot at winning a million dollars! 

Watch the FOX 29 Morning News and listen for the secret word. Then text the word to 29000 and you could win a Honda Classic party 4-pack and be entered in to try for the hole in one for a million bucks. Contest starts 2/6/2017 and runs weekdays until 2/17/2017.

The hole in one for a million dollars contest takes place on February 25th at PGA National and is hosted by Storm Team FOX Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle! 

Official rules at wflx.com/contests

