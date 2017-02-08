Florida man charged with fatally stabbing neighbor's dog 10 times

Florida man charged with fatally stabbing neighbor's dog 10 time - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old Central Florida man is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor’s dog 10 times on Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Benjamin Klongerbo, killed the dog after his pet was involved in a fight with a neighbor's animal.

Investigators said Klongerbo's dog named Thor, a pit bull mix, had jumped over a fence and started fighting with the other dog, Tiger. 

An arrest report said when the homeowner found Klongerbo to help stop the fight, he asked for a knife to separate the fighting dogs.

Instead, witnesses said the suspect stabbed Tiger 10 times.

Deputies said they found Klongerbo covered in blood when they arrived at the scene.  

Klongerbo said that Tiger had been biting him during the course of the fight, however investigators did not see any bites on him.

He faces third-degree animal cruelty charges.

