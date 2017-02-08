Florida man charged with fatally stabbing neighbor's dog 10 times

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old Central Florida man is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor’s dog 10 times on Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Benjamin Klongerbo, killed the dog after his pet was involved in a fight with a neighbor's animal.

Investigators said Klongerbo's dog named Thor, a pit bull mix, had jumped over a fence and started fighting with the other dog, Tiger.

An arrest report said when the homeowner found Klongerbo to help stop the fight, he asked for a knife to separate the fighting dogs.

Instead, witnesses said the suspect stabbed Tiger 10 times.

Deputies said they found Klongerbo covered in blood when they arrived at the scene.

Klongerbo said that Tiger had been biting him during the course of the fight, however investigators did not see any bites on him.

He faces third-degree animal cruelty charges.

