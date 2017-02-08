Search for killer continues in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search for killer continues in Jupiter

Wilfredo Sosa was not at home when three young adults were killed two doors down from him on Mohawk Street in Jupiter.

"This is an event that has terrified me," said Sosa.

But Sosa was home Monday when police told him he had to evacuate as a suspicious package was found while detectives were first gathering evidence. “They told me to move.  To get out.”

Now, for three days, he’s been staring at crime scene tape.

“I thought it would be over, they would go in a couple of days.  But three days, I don’t know what they’re looking for in there," said Sosa.

Sosa says he saw quite a few cars at 1105 Mohawk and could hear partying, but nothing too disturbing.  Other neighbors say the people living there had just moved in.

“It’s always like the black sheep house," said Shannon Detar.

Shannon Detar says she knows all her neighbors, except at 1105.

“Never seen anybody there. It’s random people,  Never see a vehicle the same one or person or anything," said Detar. 

26-year-old Sean Henry, 24-year-old Brandi El-Salhy, and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty all killed Sunday night.  A fourth person, a man, was found injured a mile away in the Paseos community.

Police are not commenting on his connection to the case, but Police Chief Frank Kitzerow has said the neighborhood is safe and the crime was a targeted act.  

Police offered no updates on the crime Wednesday.

