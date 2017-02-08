Search for killer continues in Jupiter

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Story Video: Click here

Wilfredo Sosa was not at home when three young adults were killed two doors down from him on Mohawk Street in Jupiter.

"This is an event that has terrified me," said Sosa.

But Sosa was home Monday when police told him he had to evacuate as a suspicious package was found while detectives were first gathering evidence. “They told me to move. To get out.”

Now, for three days, he’s been staring at crime scene tape.

“I thought it would be over, they would go in a couple of days. But three days, I don’t know what they’re looking for in there," said Sosa.

Sosa says he saw quite a few cars at 1105 Mohawk and could hear partying, but nothing too disturbing. Other neighbors say the people living there had just moved in.

“It’s always like the black sheep house," said Shannon Detar.

Shannon Detar says she knows all her neighbors, except at 1105.

“Never seen anybody there. It’s random people, Never see a vehicle the same one or person or anything," said Detar.

26-year-old Sean Henry, 24-year-old Brandi El-Salhy, and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty all killed Sunday night. A fourth person, a man, was found injured a mile away in the Paseos community.

Police are not commenting on his connection to the case, but Police Chief Frank Kitzerow has said the neighborhood is safe and the crime was a targeted act.

Police offered no updates on the crime Wednesday.