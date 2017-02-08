Rocco's Tacos owner opens up about MS diagnosis

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

He is well known for his popular chain of Rocco's Tacos restaurants. Rocco Mangel, the man behind the successful brand was working on opening two new restaurants across the state, when he got the news last September.

“Wheelchair, I automatically thought I was going to be disabled,” says Mangel.

The 43 year old single father who's made quite a name for himself in south Florida never thought he would hear the news that came four months ago.

Numbness in one side of his body, a tingle in the other and sleepless nights led to the discovery that he has Multiple Sclerosis. A disease without a cure that attacks the central nervous system and leaves many of its victims with fatigue, aches and pains.

“I feel like that pretty much every day.”

It stopped Rocco in his tracks. For the first time this businessman was in uncharted territory. With alot of research and second opinions though he was able to dispel misconceptions and take a new path. Rocco went public for the first time and took his campaign from business to business on clematis street in hopes of raising awareness.

“This is Lynora’s, they're going to be promoting it for us.”

Businesses are promoting a walk to find a cure. Rocco is joining forces with the MS Society in a few weeks in hopes that taking each step forward, this community can gain a better understanding of what he and 400,000 others in this country live with every day.

“There are certain things I do in my life now that I don't take for granted,” says Rocco. He says he now watches the sun rise every morning.

Part of his public awareness came from a social media video with his daughter Charley. Nearly half a million people have seen it. It’s a new endeavor for a tough guy fighting the toughest battle of his life.

“This is a terminal illness, there's no cure so I took what I have and embraced it. I want to make a difference for this little girl that looks up to me,” says Rocco.

The MS society is hosting a fundraising walk February 26th in downtown West Palm Beach at the waterfront. Rocco is teaming up with to create a world free of MS. For more information on the event and if you want to join “Team Rocco” click on the links below.

https://www.jointeamrocco.com/

http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/FLSWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28298