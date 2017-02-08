Civil rights activist honored with stamp

The 40th stamp in the 2017 Black Heritage series has been revealed in West Palm Beach.
The dedication showed off the Dorothy Height Forever stamp.
Height is described as one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th Century, and an activist who dedicated her life to fighting for gender and racial equality.
Young Women's Christian Association of Palm Beach County CEO Suzanne Turner said Height had a history with the local organization and the stamp portrayed her perfectly. "Anyone who knew her would always know that she would be dressed all in one color. blue, early on a lot of red. But she would always wear hats so we had asked the ladies today as a tribute to her to wear hats."
Height was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal during her lifetime.