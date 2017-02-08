Civil rights activist honored with stamp

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

The 40th stamp in the 2017 Black Heritage series has been revealed in West Palm Beach.

The dedication showed off the Dorothy Height Forever stamp.

Height is described as one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th Century, and an activist who dedicated her life to fighting for gender and racial equality.

Young Women's Christian Association of Palm Beach County CEO Suzanne Turner said Height had a history with the local organization and the stamp portrayed her perfectly. "Anyone who knew her would always know that she would be dressed all in one color. blue, early on a lot of red. But she would always wear hats so we had asked the ladies today as a tribute to her to wear hats."

Height was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal during her lifetime.