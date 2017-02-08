DOJ holds 2nd listening session in Ft. Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DOJ holds 2nd listening session in Ft. Pierce

Story Video: Click here

Residents in Fort Pierce are voicing their concerns with the police department directly to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ is holding a listening session at the Percy Peak Gymnasium in Ft. Pierce Wednesday at 6PM - the second  session in as many months.

The session provides a rare opportunity for the community speak directly to the DOJ about the problems they see - while discussing potential solutions.

This forum Wednesday is part of a 2 year reform plan for the department.

It comes in the wake of the controversial police involved shooting of Demarcus Semer last April.

The officers were cleared in the shooting - but many in the community still say they want justice.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.