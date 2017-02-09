New rules target traffic troubles on Palm Beach

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Story Video: Click here

New regulations for the Town of Palm Beach start Friday. The town says the changes will help ease traffic troubles during visits from President Trump.

Every Friday from Feb. 10 to May 1, landscapers, contractors and pool cleaners will be required to stop working and leave the island at 3 p.m.

This requirement will be in place even if the president is out of town. Town leaders say the intent is to develop a consistent and predictable traffic routine.

Anyone not following the rules will be ticketed or towed.

The town says it is doing its part too by encouraging employees to carpool and allowing them to flex their schedules.

In addition, the Planning, Zoning and Building Department will not process applications or allow pickup of any permits after 3 p.m. every Friday throughout the duration of the traffic mitigation period.

Town staff, as well as county staff, will actively monitor key intersections on and off the island and will manually control traffic lights to ensure proper flow of traffic.

During the peak traffic periods, preference will be given to east-west traffic. The town says this will allow traffic control personnel to pursue a nearly continuous flow of traffic on the town’s major east-west arteries.

Drivers are advised to use Royal Poinciana Way, Royal Palm Way and Southern Boulevard.

Those with questions are urged to attend a meeting on Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. You can also sign up for important alerts from the Town of Palm Beach.