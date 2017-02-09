Great deals for National Pizza Day on Feb. 9 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Great deals for National Pizza Day on Feb. 9

Thursday is National Pizza Day and some pizza companies are celebrating by offering customers great deals on pizza pies.

* * *

Pizza Hut is teaming up with Amazon Alexa to give pizza-lovers a 30 percent off voice orders of select menu items for both pickup and delivery. The offer is good through Feb. 16.

All you need to do is say "Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza," or "Alexa, open Pizza Hut." The discount will be automatically applied and shown on your receipt. Menu options include Pepperoni Pizza, Cheese Pizza, Veggie Lover's Pizza, Meat Lover's Pizza, Supreme Pizza, Breadsticks, Cinnamon Sticks, and soft drinks.

* * *

Papa John's Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day with a 40 percent discount off any regular-priced pizza. Through March 5, use offer code 40PIZZA. The best part is the deal can be used more than once per order.

* * *

Domino's customers who order online can enjoy a large, three-topping pizza for $7.99. You can also get any two medium two-topping pizzas, stuffed cheese bread, eight-piece chicken wings or a dish of pasta for $5.99 each.

* * *

Little Caesars has a new "5 items for $5" menu. While the deal is not specific for National Pizza Day, customers can still enjoy Cinnamon Loaded Crazy Bites, Bacon Cheddar Loaded Crazy Bites, Caesar Wings, Four 20 oz Pepsi products, or a Large Classic Pizza for just $5 each.

* * *

In celebration of National Pizza Day, Pilot Flying J is offering customers a free slice of its PJ Fresh Pizza. The promotion is good through Feb. 12. To receive the offer, you must display an online coupon that can be downloaded here.

