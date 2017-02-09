Arrest made in shooting outside Jupiter CVS

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

UPDATE:

Jupiter police arrested Ian Zachery Canapary, 25, on Wednesday in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

EARLIER STORY:

Jupiter police said one person was injured after a shooting overnight in a CVS parking lot.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. outside the CVS located at 575 West Indiantown Road.

The victim was transported to Jupiter Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police said there is no indication that this incident is related to the triple homicide that occurred Sunday night in Jupiter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).