Pet of the Week Yogi

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cutie. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tucker. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toffee. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Andy. He's a 6-year-old domestic medium-hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cassidy. She's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Yogi. He's a 11-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Yogi:

They call me the Gentle Giant around here. Yes, it’s true – I’m a really big boy bursting at the seams with kindness and love. I’m also an older gentleman with impeccable manners. Walking on a leash without pulling is my specialty :) And just like the cartoon character I share my name with, I’m smarter than the average bear. I know how to sit and shake paws with both hands – how’s that for smart? One other thing the cartoon bear and I share is our love for food. Treats, cookies or pic-a-nic baskets, they’re all great in my book. So what do you say, let’s get acquainted. This Yogi hopes you can’t ‘bear’ to leave without him.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.