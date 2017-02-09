Armed homeowner confronts suspicious man, van

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

An armed Port St. Lucie homeowner chased away several would-be burglars Wednesday morning, according to police.

The homeowner said the incident began when 4 men wearing fluorescent traffic vests pulled into his driveway on SW Abel Street.

He said one got out with a screwdriver, rang the doorbell, and then walked around the side of the home.

Not recognizing the group, the homeowner armed himself with a gun he kept in his bedroom and then went outside to investigate.

When confronted, the person with the screwdriver ran back toward the van. But before he got in he tripped and lost his screwdriver and a hat he was wearing.

The homeowner said the van’s driver backed up to make a hasty getaway but smashed into a neighbor’s mailbox on SW Babcock Avenue. The collision knocked off the vehicle’s sliding van door.

Police were unable to locate the van and ask anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.