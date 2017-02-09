Armed homeowner confronts suspicious man, van - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Armed homeowner confronts suspicious man, van

An armed Port St. Lucie homeowner chased away several would-be burglars Wednesday morning, according to police.

The homeowner said the incident began when 4 men wearing fluorescent traffic vests pulled into his driveway on SW Abel Street.

He said one got out with a screwdriver, rang the doorbell, and then walked around the side of the home.

Not recognizing the group, the homeowner armed himself with a gun he kept in his bedroom and then went outside to investigate.

When confronted, the person with the screwdriver ran back toward the van. But before he got in he tripped and lost his screwdriver and a hat he was wearing.

The homeowner said the van’s driver backed up to make a hasty getaway but smashed into a neighbor’s mailbox on SW Babcock Avenue. The collision knocked off the vehicle’s sliding van door.

Police were unable to locate the van and ask anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.