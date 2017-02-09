Boynton man charged with child porn

picture by PBSO
Acting on a tip Boynton Beach police have arrested a man whom they say admitted posting child pornography online.
MD Tamzid Mowla, 20, faces charges of possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.
Police say the tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A detective went to a residence in the 1400 block of SW 25th Place and questioned Mowla who turned over a laptop and cellphone.
Police say Mowla went to the police station and during an interview admitted posting child porn on a social media bulletin board.
Police say they also found multiple child porn videos on his phone.
He has been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
