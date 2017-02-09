Drug treatment facility owner faces 25 charges

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

The sober homes task force arrested the operator of three Palm Beach County drug treatment facilities Wednesday.

James Tomasso faces 25 counts of patient brokering.

In court documents, investigators allege Tomasso paid a recovery residence more than $45,000 to refer its residents to his treatment facilities. With more patients at his facilities, Tomasso could collect more money from health insurance providers, a probable cause affidavit says.

Investigators said Tomasso ran Global Recovery Resources in Boca Raton, which operated Pathways 2 Recovery Gold Coast in west Boca Raton, Inspirations Recovery in Greenacres and Acceptance Recovery Center in suburban Delray Beach.

Thursday, a judge set Tomasso’s bond at $75,000. He is due back in court Friday to prove he legally obtained any money he’ll use to post bond.

The state attorney’s office launched a sober homes task force to crack down on illegal tactics some drug treatment and recovery centers use to collect health insurance payments.