Drug treatment facility owner faces 25 charges

The sober homes task force arrested the operator of three Palm Beach County drug treatment facilities Wednesday.
James Tomasso faces 25 counts of patient brokering.
In court documents, investigators allege Tomasso paid a recovery residence more than $45,000 to refer its residents to his treatment facilities. With more patients at his facilities, Tomasso could collect more money from health insurance providers, a probable cause affidavit says.
Investigators said Tomasso ran Global Recovery Resources in Boca Raton, which operated Pathways 2 Recovery Gold Coast in west Boca Raton, Inspirations Recovery in Greenacres and Acceptance Recovery Center in suburban Delray Beach.
Thursday, a judge set Tomasso’s bond at $75,000. He is due back in court Friday to prove he legally obtained any money he’ll use to post bond.
The state attorney’s office launched a sober homes task force to crack down on illegal tactics some drug treatment and recovery centers use to collect health insurance payments.