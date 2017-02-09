Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Riviera - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Riviera

A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Riviera Beach.

Police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

The victim is in his 50s and was transported to a hospital as a trauma patient.

It happened in the 1100 block of W 34th Street.

The man's condition was not released. He has not yet been identified.

 

