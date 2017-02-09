Suspect sought in church burglary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect sought in church burglary

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a person accused of breaking one of the 10 Commandments: "Thou shalt not steal."

A donation box full of money was taken from Holy Name Catholic Church on January 29.

PBSO says the person was seen on surveillance video breaking into the suburban West Palm Beach house of worship.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

