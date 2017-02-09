Houston Astros present WPB Mayor with jers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The members of the Houston Astros and their mascot, Orbit, were in West Palm Beach today promoting Spring Training.

Following a stroll down Clematis St, Orbit and his crewed headed into West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio’s office.

Orbit presented the mayor with her own Astros jersey.

The mayor said she loved her jersey, but won’t pick sides for opening game.

The Houston Astros are set to face off the Washington Nationals at the Ball Park of the Palm Beaches on Feb. 28.

